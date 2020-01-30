Global  

Newcastle bring in Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Newcastle United have signed Tottenham left-back Danny Rose on loan until the end of the season. Rose, who joined Tottenham in 2007, has become the third signing of the January transfer window for Newcastle, following on from the loan additions of Nabil Bentaleb – a former team-mate at Spurs – and Inter winger Valentino Lazaro. The 29-year-old […]

