UP hostage situation ends as criminal shot dead; all kids freed Thursday, 30 January 2020 ( 9 hours ago )

In a shocking incident, a man with criminal background invited around 22 children for a 'birthday party' and then held them hostage. The incident took place on Thursday evening in Mohamadabad area of Farukkhabad when Subhash Batham, accused in a criminal case, invited 22 local children to his house for a party and then locked them in. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sunena R UP hostage situation ends as criminal shot dead; all kids freed https://t.co/mzH6lYKen5 https://t.co/A5tn2jsiRS 2 hours ago Birju UP hostage situation ends as criminal shot dead; all kids freed https://t.co/YIRGo5IiO9 3 hours ago Arvind Chauhan UP hostage situation ends as criminal shot dead; all kids freed https://t.co/jmGPmehZ52 3 hours ago