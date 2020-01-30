Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jason Whitlock: Andy Reid isn't a Hall of Famer unless he wins a Super Bowl | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Jason Whitlock: Andy Reid isn't a Hall of Famer unless he wins a Super Bowl | LIVE FROM MIAMI

FOX Sports Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Jason Whitlock: Andy Reid isn't a Hall of Famer unless he wins a Super Bowl | LIVE FROM MIAMIJason Whitlock weighs in on the legacy of Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, claiming he doesn't think Reid can make the Pro Football Hall of Fame without winning a Super Bowl as a head coach.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published < > Embed
News video: Super Bowl 54 More Than Just A Big Game

Super Bowl 54 More Than Just A Big Game 02:07

 The NFL is doing its part to invest in local communities for the future of football. On Thursday, officials unveiled a new turf for local high schools and two principals even got tickets to the big game.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Super Bowl LIV Gets a Miami Makeover From Local Artists [Video]Super Bowl LIV Gets a Miami Makeover From Local Artists

The NFL has teamed up with Goldman Global Arts to infuse the championship game with works from local artists, which can be seen both inside the arena and throughout the city.

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:22Published

Inside Fox Sports Super Bowl LIV 4K HDR Broadcast | Eye Of The Hurricane [Video]Inside Fox Sports Super Bowl LIV 4K HDR Broadcast | Eye Of The Hurricane

We traveled to Miami to take you behind the scenes of Fox Sports' production of Super Bowl LIV. The event will be broadcast in 4K HDR for the first time.

Credit: Digital Trends     Duration: 09:24Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Nick Wright: Andy Reid’s legacy could be riding on this Super Bowl | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Nick Wright: Andy Reid’s legacy could be riding on this Super Bowl | LIVE FROM MIAMINick Wright is joined by Doug Gottlieb and Brian Westbrook in Miami for Super Bowl week, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco...
FOX Sports

Opinion: Winning for Andy Reid is Chiefs' driving force in Super Bowl push

Andy Reid is the winningest coach yet to claim a Super Bowl title. As he tries to shed that title, there's plenty more still unknown about him.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this

CSNews2019

NFL News Jason Whitlock: Andy Reid isn't a Hall of Famer unless he wins a Super Bowl | Live from Miami - National Football L… https://t.co/ZY82GnErg6 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.