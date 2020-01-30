Global  

Lopetegui apologises after Sevilla suffer Copa del Rey shock at Mirandes

SoccerNews.com Thursday, 30 January 2020 ()
Julen Lopetegui apologised to supporters after Sevilla suffered a shock elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of second-tier Mirandes on Thursday. Sevilla succumbed to a 3-1 loss in the last-16 match at the Municipal de Anduva, with Matheus Aias sending Mirandes into half-time with a 2-0 lead. Lopetegui made three substitutions at […]

The post Lopetegui apologises after Sevilla suffer Copa del Rey shock at Mirandes appeared first on Soccer News.
