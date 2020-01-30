Lopetegui apologises after Sevilla suffer Copa del Rey shock at Mirandes
Thursday, 30 January 2020 () Julen Lopetegui apologised to supporters after Sevilla suffered a shock elimination from the Copa del Rey at the hands of second-tier Mirandes on Thursday. Sevilla succumbed to a 3-1 loss in the last-16 match at the Municipal de Anduva, with Matheus Aias sending Mirandes into half-time with a 2-0 lead. Lopetegui made three substitutions at […]
MADRID (AP) — Sevilla defeated Levante 3-1 to reach the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey on Tuesday. Fernando Reges gave Sevilla the lead before Óscar Duarte... Seattle Times Also reported by •BBC Sport •News24 •Sify •FOX Sports •BBC News
Atletico Madrid suffered a shock defeat in the Copa del Rey round of 32 as Sergio Benito’s extra-time strike secured a famous 2-1 win for minnows Cultural... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC Sport •Sify •Seattle Times •FOX Sports •BBC News
Sportskeeda Football After beating Sevilla, Mirandes will be the only team from outside LaLiga in the Copa del Rey quarter-final draw on… https://t.co/PmVsAR2Hih 43 minutes ago