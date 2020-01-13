Global  

Borussia Dortmund to score over 2.5 goals against Union Berlin 5/6 for Saturday’s Bundesliga matchup

SoccerNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Competition: Bundesliga Market: Borussia Dortmund to score over 2.5 goals Odds: 5/6 @ Bet 365 With the chance to potentially move within a point of RB Leipzig and top spot, Borussia Dortmund will welcome Union Berlin to Signal-Iduna-Park on Saturday afternoon. Starting with the hosts, putting in what was yet another rampant display in their thumping […]

The post Borussia Dortmund to score over 2.5 goals against Union Berlin 5/6 for Saturday’s Bundesliga matchup appeared first on Soccer News.
