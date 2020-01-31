Global  

Paul, Westbrook top All-Star Game reserves

ESPN Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook headline the All-Star Game reserves chosen by the league's coaches. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Bam Adebayo Jayson Tatum and Domantas Sabonis were first-time selections.
Paul, Lowry among the All-Star reserves, with 6 first-timers

The All-Star Game is going to have plenty of new faces. The NBA released the list of the players voted by the league’s head coaches as reserves for the Feb. 16...
Seattle Times

NBA All-Star snubs: Paul George, Bradley Beal not among reserves selected for 2020 All-Star Game

Coaches chose Russell Westbrook as a 2020 All-Star, but not Paul George. Strange times!
CBS Sports


