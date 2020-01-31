Global  

Kyle Lowry breaks Raptors franchise record with 6th all-star game selection

CBC.ca Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Kyle Lowry continues making his case as the greatest Toronto Raptor ever. The point guard was selected to his sixth all-star team as a Raptor on Thursday, breaking the previous franchise record of five shared by Vince Carter and Chris Bosh.
Recent related news from verified sources

Paul, Lowry among the All-Star reserves, with 6 first-timers

The All-Star Game is going to have plenty of new faces. The NBA released the list of the players voted by the league’s head coaches as reserves for the Feb. 16...
Seattle Times

Lowry, Siakam lead Raptors past Knicks for 6th straight win

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyle Lowry scored 26 points, Pascal Siakam had 23 and the Toronto Raptors beat the New York Knicks 118-112 on Friday night for their sixth...
Seattle Times

