Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker once again left off NBA All-Star roster

azcentral.com Friday, 31 January 2020
Devin Booker was let off the NBA all-star team again despite averaging a career-high 27.1 points in his fifth NBA season.
 
TheCoolMikey40

203._.manuel RT @DuaneRankin: Before naming of #NBAAllStar reserves, Devin Booker said his main focus was getting better and leading Phoenix to playoffs… 54 seconds ago

DuaneRankin

Duane Rankin Before naming of #NBAAllStar reserves, Devin Booker said his main focus was getting better and leading Phoenix to p… https://t.co/MCIPFBRI7r 3 minutes ago

ALandin50

Austin Landin Devin Booker got absolutely snubbed for one reason and one reason alone....he plays for the Phoenix Suns. Smh. 3 minutes ago

jeffmetcalfe

jeffmetcalfe Phoenix Suns: Devin Booker once again left off NBA All-Star roster https://t.co/NHsE0mftij 4 minutes ago

lilyungflame

Flame Phoenix suns fans are wack af.. how you going to let devin booker down like that and not vote for his ass? 7 minutes ago

Kris__Davis

Kris Davis RT @_anthonynash: I can't believe that Ernie Johnson is the only person on a television panel that has a Phoenix Suns legend that is advoca… 22 minutes ago

TheCoolMikey40

203._.manuel RT @DuaneRankin: Phoenix #Suns: Devin Booker once again left off NBA All-Star roster (w/videos) https://t.co/4tiEpXiKB4 via @azcentral http… 28 minutes ago

eriknaz

Erik Almquist RT @KellanOlson: The only reason the Phoenix Suns are out of the NBA's gutter right now is because of Devin Booker. That's part of why it'… 31 minutes ago

