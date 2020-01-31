Paul Covelli RT @usatodaysports: The Arizona Coyotes say they're aware of a report that the NHL is investigating the franchise. https://t.co/MikkW0V17Q 4 hours ago

USA TODAY Sports The Arizona Coyotes say they're aware of a report that the NHL is investigating the franchise. https://t.co/MikkW0V17Q 4 hours ago

Coyotes Report Arizona Coyotes acknowledge report of recruiting violations, NHL investigation #Yotes https://t.co/u9LZyXSbBK https://t.co/fJIxFxmkdl 11 hours ago

Kukla's Korner Arizona Coyotes acknowledge report of recruiting violations, NHL investigation https://t.co/f5jikNpDcN via @azcentral 12 hours ago

Against The Voices RT @ramorin_azc: Story: #Coyotes acknowledge report of recruiting violations, NHL investigation https://t.co/BjDKX9amir via @azcentral 14 hours ago

Richard Morin RT @azcsports: Arizona Coyotes acknowledge report of recruiting violations, NHL investigation https://t.co/NN9V1JzdJc 14 hours ago

azcentral sports Arizona Coyotes acknowledge report of recruiting violations, NHL investigation https://t.co/NN9V1JzdJc 14 hours ago