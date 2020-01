Resilience Association RT @AJEnglish: WHO declares coronavirus global emergency as death toll rises https://t.co/FLN5u5uiMk 5 seconds ago sweet Himalaya climber RT @SenTomCotton: This declaration is a week overdue, but a welcome development. China must open completely to WHO and international scient… 14 seconds ago Walter Krueger RT @Helenhs: W.H.O. Declares Global Emergency As Wuhan Coronavirus Spreads ~10,000 cases have been reported worldwide. https://t.co/8… 23 seconds ago LA-Law.NL RT @bartelds: The WHO has declared the outbreak of a novel coronavirus a global health emergency, an acknowledgement of the risk the virus… 34 seconds ago tawny RT @TIME: “Our greatest concern is the potential for the virus to spread to countries with weaker health systems.” WHO declares global pub… 37 seconds ago Lakshmisha.K.S The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared a global public health emergency over the spread of the Wuhan coronavi… https://t.co/OVYxYmONif 59 seconds ago Dennis Gonzalez Coronavirus death toll in China reaches 213, WHO declares global emergency https://t.co/2MyDL3FhyC 1 minute ago Pratik Aswalkar WHO declares coronavirus outbreak ‘global emergency’ https://t.co/j1b1FYB7fJ https://t.co/47i6opnVt9 1 minute ago