Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > New Zealand 'A' on top despite Shubham Gill's 83

New Zealand 'A' on top despite Shubham Gill's 83

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Shubman Gill's run-a-ball 83 was the only high point for India A as New Zealand A grabbed the opening day honours in their first unofficial Test here on Thursday. India A were all out for 216 in their first innings and New Zealand A responded strongly, reaching 105 for two at the close of play and reducing the deficit to 111 runs...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win [Video]India vs New Zealand | Rohit Sharma’s super over strategy after scripting win

Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma spoke on his super over performance against New Zealand on Wednesday. Rohit cleared the boundary ropes with two sumptuous hits to bag the series for India. India won the..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:30Published

Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match [Video]Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

Ecstatic fans throng at Eden Park in Auckland ahead of India New Zealand match

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:59Published


Recent related news from verified sources

From Bloemfontein to Auckland: Three India vs New Zealand clashes on Super Friday

India will take on New Zealand in three big cricket matches across the globe on Friday, January 24, 2019. While the senior team led by skipper Virat Kohli will...
Zee News Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldSifyCBC.caMid-DayBusiness Wire

New Zealand 'A' register 29-run victory over India 'A'

*Christchurch:* Krunal Pandya's quickfire 51 wasn't enough for India 'A' in the second unofficial ODI against New Zealand 'A' as they lost by 29 runs at the...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.