New Zealand 'A' on top despite Shubham Gill's 83

Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 12 hours ago )

Shubman Gill's run-a-ball 83 was the only high point for India A as New Zealand A grabbed the opening day honours in their first unofficial Test here on Thursday. India A were all out for 216 in their first innings and New Zealand A responded strongly, reaching 105 for two at the close of play and reducing the deficit to 111 runs... 👓 View full article

