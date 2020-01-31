Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > KSI and Logan Paul come face-to-face for first time since fight in joint interview at Jake Paul vs Gib

KSI and Logan Paul come face-to-face for first time since fight in joint interview at Jake Paul vs Gib

talkSPORT Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
KSI and Logan Paul met for the first time since their fight at Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib on Thursday. Back in November, the Brit defeated the American by split decision in a landmark first professional bout between YouTubers. Despite showing respect immediately after the result, the pair have since exchanged bitter words on line as […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Hollywood Life - Published < > Embed
News video: Viddal Riley Slams Jake Paul For Desecrating WBO Title Belt

Viddal Riley Slams Jake Paul For Desecrating WBO Title Belt 02:53

 Logan Paul gets roasted and faces a wave of backlash. Plus - Gib reacts to almost fighting at the weigh-in.

Recent related videos from verified sources

CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One First Look | Gizmodo [Video]CES 2020: OnePlus Concept One First Look | Gizmodo

Over the last few years, phone makers have been putting two, three, or even five or more cameras on the backs of phones, to the point that it’s giving some people trypophobia. But with the Concept..

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 01:18Published

Time Out New York Things To Do: Winter Jam, Swap and Skate, Museum's First Saturday [Video]Time Out New York Things To Do: Winter Jam, Swap and Skate, Museum's First Saturday

Time Out New York's Will Gleason shares with CBSN New York's Hazel Sanchez this weekend's happenings including the Winter Jam sports festival in Central Park, the Swap and Skate in Bryant Park and the..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jake Paul vs Gib TONIGHT: When is the fight? What time does live stream start? Ring walk time? UK fight time?

Jake Paul and AnEsonGib are ready to face off at Island Gardens in Miami tonight. The YouTube rivals signed for their bout late last year after KSI vs Logan Paul...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

KSI and Shannon Briggs bump into one another at Jake Paul vs Gib, settle their feud in interview

KSI and Shannon Briggs settled their feud as they came to face-to-face once again at Jake Paul vs AnEsonGib on Thursday night. The pair exchanged bitter words...
talkSPORT

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.