Habs triumphant over Sabres in Brendan Gallagher's return from concussion

Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Thursday night.

