Gallagher scores in return, Canadiens beat Sabres 3-1

FOX Sports Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Gallagher scores in return, Canadiens beat Sabres 3-1lya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1
Recent related news from verified sources

Gallagher scores in return, Canadiens beat Sabres 3-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo...
Seattle Times

Habs triumphant over Sabres in Brendan Gallagher's return from concussion

Ilya Kovalchuk and Brendan Gallagher scored in a span of 2:16 early in the second period, and the Montreal Canadiens beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Thursday...
CBC.ca

