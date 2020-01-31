Global  

IBM names Indian-origin Arvind Krishna as CEO

Indian-origin Arvind Krishna has been named as chief executive officer (CEO) of International Business Machines (IBM). Krishna has replaced longtime CEO Virginia Rometty. Krishna will take over as the IBM CEO on April 6. Krishna has replaced longtime CEO Virginia Rometty.
 IBM CEO Ginni Rometty is stepping down after nearly 40 years with the computing giant and eight years at its helm. The company said Thursday that Arvind Krishna will take over as CEO starting April 6

