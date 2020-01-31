Global  

Trae Young's 39 points lead Hawks past Simmons, 76ers

FOX Sports Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Trae Young's 39 points lead Hawks past Simmons, 76ersTrae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks to a 127-117 win over the Philadelphia 76ers
Recent related news from verified sources

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday...
Seattle Times

Trae Young: 'I'll continue to play the rest of my career for Kobe'

The death of Kobe Bryant sent shockwaves around the world. The Atlanta Hawks were deeply saddened by the devastating loss of the former Los Angeles Lakers...
bizjournals

