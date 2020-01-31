Trae Young’s 39 points lead Hawks past Simmons, 76ers

ATLANTA (AP) — All-Star Trae Young had 39 points and a career-high 18 assists to lead the Atlanta Hawks past Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 127-117 on Thursday...

Trae Young: 'I'll continue to play the rest of my career for Kobe' The death of Kobe Bryant sent shockwaves around the world. The Atlanta Hawks were deeply saddened by the devastating loss of the former Los Angeles Lakers...

bizjournals 4 days ago



