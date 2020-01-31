Global  

Wipro CEO Abidali Neemuchwala resigns

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Abidali Z Neemuchwala has stepped down as Wipro CEO and MD almost a year before his five-year term comes to an end in 2021. Neemuchwala has decided to move on citing family commitments, the company said.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Wipro boss: 'I took the risky path'

Wipro boss: 'I took the risky path' 01:28

 Abidali Neemuchwala, boss of the global Indian IT firm Wipro, shares his CEO Secrets.

