EPL: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp interested in titles, not records

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
EPL: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp interested in titles, not records*London:* Jurgen Klopp insisted Liverpool are not motivated by making history after the runaway leaders took another step towards the Premier League title with a 2-0 win at West Ham on Wednesday. Klopp's side have turned the title race into a procession and they moved 19 points clear at the top with their 23rd victory from 24...
News video: Klopp: I'm not here to make popular decisions

Klopp: I'm not here to make popular decisions 03:07

 Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has defended his choice to play the club's U23 side against Shrewsbury in their FA Cup fourth-round replay.

Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay [Video]Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

'We're disappointed by Klopp decision' [Video]'We're disappointed by Klopp decision'

Shrewsbury Town captain Dave Edwards says he's disappointed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp won't be on touchline for their FA Cup replay, but admits it give them a better chance of getting..

Jurgen Klopp explains why Liverpool don't care about breaking records despite recent achievements

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has reiterated that his team is not motivated by records
Paul Merson explains why he’s on Liverpool FC boss Jurgen Klopp’s side

Paul Merson says that he fully understands Jurgen Klopp’s decision to field a youth team for Liverpool FC’s FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury Town. The Reds...
