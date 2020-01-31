Global  

Ashleigh Barty's baby niece comforts her after Australian Open defeat

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* World number one Ashleigh Barty said her 12-week-old niece helped put her Australian Open semi-final defeat into perspective on Thursday as she delivered her post-match press conference holding the baby girl. American 14th seed Sofia Kenin silenced Rod Laver Arena with a surprise 7-6 (8/6), 7-5 win over the home...
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win

Roger Federer: 'Lucky' Australian Open Win 00:36

 Getty/TPN Roger Federer says he was "lucky" to beat Tennys Sandgren in the Australian Open quarterfinals, and that he should already be "skiing in Switzerland." The Swiss player saved seven match points to beat the American 6-3, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday. "Got to get...

Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open [Video]Coco Gauff Beats Defending Champ Naomi Osaka at Australian Open

15-year-old Coco Gauff Beats Defending 2019 Australian Open Champ Naomi Osaka

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 00:49Published

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open [Video]Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open

Serena Williams Makes Shocking Exit From 2020 Australian Open On Jan. 24, tennis legend Serena Williams was defeated by Qiang Wang in the third round of the 2020 Australian Open. Her loss came as a..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Sport24.co.za | Barty comforted by baby after shock Australian Open loss

World No 1 Ashleigh Barty said her 12-week-old niece helped put her Australian Open semi-final defeat into perspective.
News24

Sport24.co.za | Barty time as home hero bids to live up to Australian Open hype

Ashleigh Barty is two victories away from becoming the Australian Open's first home-grown winner in 42 years.
News24


