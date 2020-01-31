Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Australian Open: Unseeded Gabrine Muguruza happy to fly under radar

Australian Open: Unseeded Gabrine Muguruza happy to fly under radar

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
*Melbourne:* Garbine Muguruza said she revelled in the underdog role after the unseeded former world number one battled into her first Australian Open final on Thursday. The 26-year-old Spaniard fought back in both sets to defeat fourth seed Simona Halep 7-6 (10/8), 7-5 and set up a championship decider with surprise-package...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tennis Player Ajla Tomljanović Rolls Her Eyes When Asked About Her Boyfriend [Video]Tennis Player Ajla Tomljanović Rolls Her Eyes When Asked About Her Boyfriend

During a press conference in the Australian Open, Ajla Tomljanović was asked about her fiancée. According to Business Insider, Tomljanović rolled her eyes when asked about fellow tennis player..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian Open: Resurgent Garbine Muguruza downs Kiki Bertens to reach Last 8

*Melbourne:* Two-time Grand Slam champion Garbine Muguruza underlined her return to form as she beat ninth seed Kiki Bertens in 68 minutes to reach the...
Mid-Day

Australian Open: Sofia Kenin ends Ons Jabeur history run to reach first Grand Slam semi-final

*Melbourne:* Coco Gauff's conqueror Sofia Kenin reached the semi-finals of a Grand Slam for the first time Tuesday as the American ended the historic run of...
Mid-Day Also reported by •BBC NewsWorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.