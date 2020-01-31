Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves

NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves

Reuters Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The NBA announced the All-Star reserves on Thursday night, and Chris Paul, now with the Oklahoma City Thunder, was selected for the 10th time while Russell Westbrook of the Houston Rockets was chosen for the ninth occasion. The players were dealt for each other last summer.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NBA All-Star snubs: Paul George, Bradley Beal not among reserves selected for 2020 All-Star Game

Coaches chose Russell Westbrook as a 2020 All-Star, but not Paul George. Strange times!
CBS Sports

Paul, Westbrook top All-Star Game reserves

Chris Paul and Russell Westbrook headline the All-Star Game reserves chosen by the league's coaches. Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, Brandon Ingram, Bam Adebayo...
ESPN

You Might Like


Tweets about this

updates_okc

Okc Thunder NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves https://t.co/xaDNX4hGQX https://t.co/ZxKLMrVsmV 6 minutes ago

NBANewsNow247

NBA News Now NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves - National Basketball Association News - https://t.co/EH4zDeHaPd 34 minutes ago

SPORTSCIRCUSINT

SPORTS CIRCUS INT. NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves https://t.co/yUk7Kgvysa https://t.co/LeXSJfF2KK 1 hour ago

ApadanaFreedom

@Apadana NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves https://t.co/EiXJPw0LWA https://t.co/NSJS2yEh8F 1 hour ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves https://t.co/A2Oti2x54e #news 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse NBA notebook: Paul, Westbrook lead All-Star reserves https://t.co/8hsdjOM1fi 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.