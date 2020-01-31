Global  

Anthony Cowan Jr. explodes for 31, springs No. 15 Maryland past No. 18 Iowa

FOX Sports Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Anthony Cowan Jr. explodes for 31, springs No. 15 Maryland past No. 18 IowaMaryland knocked off Iowa at home behind a monster night from Anthony Cowan Jr., who poured in 31 points. His teammate in the front court, Jalen Smith, scored 18 points, grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked five shots.
Cowan scores 31 as No. 15 Maryland beats No. 18 Iowa 82-72

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Anthony Cowan Jr. scored a career-high 31 points, Jalen Smith had 18 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 15 Maryland beat 18th-ranked Iowa...
Seattle Times

Maryland guard Cowan puts winning ahead of individual feats

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — By the time Anthony Cowan Jr. is done playing basketball at Maryland, the slick-shooting guard will rank high among the school career...
Seattle Times


