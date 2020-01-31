Global  

Tom Brady posts cryptic Twitter photo as speculation ramps up on Patriots QB's NFL future

azcentral.com Friday, 31 January 2020
Amid uncertainty regarding whether he will leave the Patriots, Tom Brady created a stir with a captionless Twitter photo.
 
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: Tom Brady's Instagram Photo Sparks Online Speculation

Tom Brady's Instagram Photo Sparks Online Speculation 02:02

 WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex spoke with fans about the cryptic photo.

Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Photo On Social Media [Video]Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Photo On Social Media

A photo posted by Tom Brady on social media has fans guessing what his next move is.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 00:42Published

'STAY TOM' plea scrawled on Public Garden Lagoon [Video]'STAY TOM' plea scrawled on Public Garden Lagoon

New England Patriots fans have one message for QB Tom Brady …

Credit: WCVB     Duration: 00:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tom Brady posts cryptic photo on social media as 2020 free agency rumors intensify

Tom Brady has the entire NFL world buzzing; several teams could soon make a bid
CBS Sports

Tom Brady posts cryptic message to Twitter


Pro Football Talk


larry1211

Larry Kelley Tom Brady posts cryptic message to Twitter – ProFootballTalk https://t.co/CttKgs3U76 3 seconds ago

Patrici90883364

Patricia Dempsey Tom Brady Posts Cryptic Pic, But What Does It Mean? via @TMZ https://t.co/XDaTzgl8uT https://t.co/evmEftJqxI 2 minutes ago

azcsports

azcentral sports Tom Brady posts cryptic Twitter photo as speculation ramps up on Patriots QB's NFL future https://t.co/vLHqWppv68 5 minutes ago

amytush

Amy RT @SNFonNBC: everyone stay calm nah too late nobody's calm TOM https://t.co/KPIHwqxXVL 18 minutes ago

edwhitemagic

Ed White Tom Brady posts cryptic image of himself walking out of tunnel - Business Insider https://t.co/htemFzve6Y 22 minutes ago

CelebrityLadies

Celebrity Ladies Celebrity - People: Tom Brady Fuels Speculation About His Footbal.. https://t.co/63DCvyHywy #people https://t.co/syJBPbgGJd 36 minutes ago

4beautyzone

latest news Tom Brady posts cryptic Twitter photo as speculation ramps up on Patriots QB's NFL future https://t.co/U0J0WXcdvr via @usatoday 45 minutes ago

PitbullNB

Ms.Worldwide (Colette) He's not playing in the Superbowl so he has to throw down some drama to get attention.still A. Cheater. https://t.co/XIOhznXwir 46 minutes ago

