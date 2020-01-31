Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Boxing news: Jojo Diaz overcomes horror cut to beat Tevin Farmer and become world champion

Boxing news: Jojo Diaz overcomes horror cut to beat Tevin Farmer and become world champion

talkSPORT Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Jojo Diaz fought through a horrific cut to beat Tevin Farmer and become world champion on Thursday night in Miami. The 27-year-old American picked up the injury by virtue of an accidental clash of heads in round two and commentators initially speculated the bout would surely be stopped as a result. However, due to the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Minnesota Chocolatier Is World-Champion Truffle Maker [Video]Minnesota Chocolatier Is World-Champion Truffle Maker

Robyn Dochterman was named world champion at the International Chocolate Salon awards for her truffle artistry, Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield reports (1:53). WCCO 4 News At 6 - December 11, 2019

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:53Published

Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion? [Video]Anthony Joshua: What next for the world heavyweight champion?

Anthony Joshua reclaimed his world heavyweight titles with an emphatic points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr. in the Diriyah Arena in Saudi Arabia on Saturday night. Victory handed Joshua back the IBF, WBO..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Boxing news: Deontay Wilder is ‘best heavyweight out there’ because of his equaliser, claims fellow world champion Demetrius Andrade

Deontay Wilder is the man to beat in the heavyweight division, Demetrius Andrade has told talkSPORT. The WBO middleweight world champion has backed his fellow...
talkSPORT

Boxing news: Coronavirus outbreak causes Jose Ramirez vs Viktor Postol world title fight in China to be postponed

The outbreak of a deadly coronavirus in China has caused the boxing world title fight between Jose Ramirez and Viktor Postol to be postponed. The American...
talkSPORT


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.