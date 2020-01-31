Live: Economic Survey 2020 to be tabled today

Afeef Ibn Albra The government will within few hours release the Economic Survey for the financial year ending March 2020. Prepared… https://t.co/ZAYmQFK4MN 19 minutes ago Nelson Chaudhuri RT @FinancialXpress: #EconomicSurvey2020 tabled in Parliament; FY21 GDP growth seen at 6-6.5%, FY21 expected to pose challenges on fiscal f… 19 minutes ago @Ajithiyan_balaji #Budget2020#BudgetWithMC | FY21 expected to pose challenges on fiscal front, may need to relax fiscal gap target fo… https://t.co/YkSvwV1i5h 26 minutes ago Utkarsh Vashistha 🇮🇳 RT @moneycontrolcom: #BudgetWithMC | FY21 expected to pose challenges on fiscal front, may need to relax fiscal gap target for FY20 to revi… 27 minutes ago Financial Express #EconomicSurvey2020 tabled in Parliament; FY21 GDP growth seen at 6-6.5%, FY21 expected to pose challenges on fisca… https://t.co/r1yCsba3ts 30 minutes ago moneycontrol #BudgetWithMC | FY21 expected to pose challenges on fiscal front, may need to relax fiscal gap target for FY20 to r… https://t.co/Fxfnrb6ILC 40 minutes ago DNA #BudgetSession Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in Parliament #Budget… https://t.co/pTixbwLK9I 44 minutes ago LatestLY @rashtrapatibhvn @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman Economic Survey Tabled in Parliament, FY21 GDP Growth Seen at 6-6.5 Perc… https://t.co/iQD2OXJJr2 44 minutes ago