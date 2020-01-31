Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Live: Economic Survey 2020 to be tabled today

Live: Economic Survey 2020 to be tabled today

IndiaTimes Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Economic survey is a flagship annual document of the finance ministry which reviews developments in the Indian economy. Stay here for all the updates related to the survey.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The average American parents commit more than four 'parenting mishaps' a week [Video]The average American parents commit more than four 'parenting mishaps' a week

Parents commit almost 4,000 "parenting mishaps" before their child moves out of the house, according to new research.  A survey of 2,000 parents (aged 23+) found the average parent commits..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

These are the top goals American small business owners have for the new year [Video]These are the top goals American small business owners have for the new year

American small business owners are feeling optimistic about 2020 despite the uncertainty and challenges facing them.  Almost nine in 10 — 89 percent -are confident they will achieve their..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

GDP growth expected to rebound to 6-6.5 per cent in 2020-21: Economic Survey

*New Delhi:* India's economic growth is expected to "strongly rebound" to 6-6.5 per cent in 2020-21 from 5 per cent estimated in the current fiscal, the Economic...
Mid-Day

Veg thalis affordability improves 29%; non-veg by 18% for common person during 2006-07 to 2019-20, says Economic Survey

In order to know about the amount spent by a common person for a 'thali' across India, the Economic Survey on Friday said affordability of vegetarian 'thalis'...
Zee News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ranaalikash

Afeef Ibn Albra The government will within few hours release the Economic Survey for the financial year ending March 2020. Prepared… https://t.co/ZAYmQFK4MN 19 minutes ago

nelsonchaudhuri

Nelson Chaudhuri RT @FinancialXpress: #EconomicSurvey2020 tabled in Parliament; FY21 GDP growth seen at 6-6.5%, FY21 expected to pose challenges on fiscal f… 19 minutes ago

Ajithiyanbala17

@Ajithiyan_balaji #Budget2020#BudgetWithMC | FY21 expected to pose challenges on fiscal front, may need to relax fiscal gap target fo… https://t.co/YkSvwV1i5h 26 minutes ago

UtkarshV_BJP

Utkarsh Vashistha 🇮🇳 RT @moneycontrolcom: #BudgetWithMC | FY21 expected to pose challenges on fiscal front, may need to relax fiscal gap target for FY20 to revi… 27 minutes ago

FinancialXpress

Financial Express #EconomicSurvey2020 tabled in Parliament; FY21 GDP growth seen at 6-6.5%, FY21 expected to pose challenges on fisca… https://t.co/r1yCsba3ts 30 minutes ago

moneycontrolcom

moneycontrol #BudgetWithMC | FY21 expected to pose challenges on fiscal front, may need to relax fiscal gap target for FY20 to r… https://t.co/Fxfnrb6ILC 40 minutes ago

dna

DNA #BudgetSession Live Updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tables Economic Survey in Parliament #Budget… https://t.co/pTixbwLK9I 44 minutes ago

latestly

LatestLY @rashtrapatibhvn @FinMinIndia @nsitharaman Economic Survey Tabled in Parliament, FY21 GDP Growth Seen at 6-6.5 Perc… https://t.co/iQD2OXJJr2 44 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.