India hockey captain Rani Rampal wins World Games Athlete of the Year award

Dipti Kulkarni RT @supriyasahuias: Our girls are making India proud. Indian Hockey Captain Rani Rampal has become "The World Games Athlete of the Year 201… 5 hours ago

Vikram Pareek RT @TheHockeyIndia: Here’s all you need to know about Rani and her journey to the World Games Athlete of the Year 2019 title: https://t.co/… 9 hours ago

Dr. Meera Bhardwaj RT @Media_SAI: A massive honour for Indian women’s hockey team captain @imranirampal as she is voted @TheWorldGames Athlete of the Year. Th… 12 hours ago

Ramesh Bishnoi RT @KirenRijiju: India's proud moment! Indian Women's Hockey Team captain @imranirampal become the first-ever hockey player to win the pres… 19 hours ago

KIRAN KUMAR RT @AsianGamesOCA: #India's Women's Hockey team captain, Rani Rampal has been voted as the 'World Games Athlete of the Year' 👏 She was a p… 21 hours ago

Olympic Council of Asia #India's Women's Hockey team captain, Rani Rampal has been voted as the 'World Games Athlete of the Year' 👏 She wa… https://t.co/Y8atNGSJly 23 hours ago