India hockey captain Rani Rampal wins World Games Athlete of the Year award

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
*New Delhi:* Indian women's team captain Rani Rampal on Thursday became the first-ever hockey player world-wide to win the prestigious 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award. The World Games announced the winner on Thursday after 20 days of polling by sports fans world-wide. "Indian hockey superstar Rani is The World Games...
Recent related news from verified sources

'Always nice when your country recognises your effort': Rani Rampal on winning 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award

Indian women's team captain Rani Rampal on Thursday became the first-ever hockey player to win the prestigious 'World Games Athlete of the Year' award.
DNA

Rani Rampal first-ever hockey player to win ‘World Games Athlete of the Year’ award


Indian Express

