Edu explains why Arsenal have signed Pablo Mari

The Sport Review Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Edu says that Pablo Mari will bring Arsenal the “defensive quality” they need after the Spaniard signed for the Gunners on loan until the end of the season. The 26-year-old was officially unveiled as an Arsenal player on Wednesday after penning a deal with the north London side until the summer. Mari joins Arsenal from […]

The post Edu explains why Arsenal have signed Pablo Mari appeared first on The Sport Review.
Edu explains why Arsenal signed Pablo Mari after loan deal is finally confirmed

Arsenal finally announced the arrival of Pablo Mari on a loan deal from Flamengo, as Mikel Arteta seals his first signing of the January transfer window
Transfer rumours: Aubameyang, Fernandes, Cavani, Piatek, Mari, Bergwijn, Eriksen

Arsenal braced for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang bid, Man Utd consider improved Bruno Fernandes offer, Arsenal's Pablo Mari deal in doubt, plus more.
