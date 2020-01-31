Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Live Hull City transfer deadline day: Jarrod Bowen deal, Kamil Grosicki exit, Tigers' striker bid

Live Hull City transfer deadline day: Jarrod Bowen deal, Kamil Grosicki exit, Tigers' striker bid

Hull Daily Mail Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
The latest news from the Hull City camp on transfer deadline day as Jarrod Bowen, Kamil Grosicki and Markus Henriksen could leave.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Arsenal To Make SHOCK Bid For Rival Player! | Transfer Talk [Video]Arsenal To Make SHOCK Bid For Rival Player! | Transfer Talk

Arsenal are looking very busy in the January transfer window, players could be leaving North London and a rival player may be heading their way!

Credit: TheFootballDaily     Duration: 09:08Published

Wilder: Deadline Day is my wedding anniversary! [Video]Wilder: Deadline Day is my wedding anniversary!

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder is likely to be a busy man on Transfer Deadline Day, as it is also his wedding anniversary.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hull City transfer Q&A live: Jarrod Bowen latest, player departures, deadline day plans

Philip Buckingham answers your questions on the transfer window and Hull City's plans
Hull Daily Mail

Live Hull City transfer news: Departure close, Jarrod Bowen tipped for Premier League, Chelsea reaction

The latest news from the City camp and updates from the Championship
Hull Daily Mail

You Might Like


Tweets about this

gcd553

Gilbert D RT @HDMHullCity: Live Hull City transfer deadline day: Jarrod Bowen deal, Kamil Grosicki exit, Tigers' striker bid. https://t.co/jK5Chlwi4z 1 hour ago

HDMHullCity

Hull City News 🐯 Live Hull City transfer deadline day: Jarrod Bowen deal, Kamil Grosicki exit, Tigers' striker bid. https://t.co/jK5Chlwi4z 1 hour ago

hulllivesport

Hull Live Sport 🔶◼️♦️ RT @HDMHullCity: Hull City have offer for Motherwell's James Scott knocked back according to Sky Sports. https://t.co/QgOqhLGSI8 10 hours ago

HDMHullCity

Hull City News 🐯 Hull City have offer for Motherwell's James Scott knocked back according to Sky Sports. https://t.co/QgOqhLGSI8 10 hours ago

hulllive

Hull Live Latest Hull City transfer news: Both West Ham and Crystal Palace want Jarrod Bowen #hcafc https://t.co/dWxjOqEuTB 12 hours ago

Tuckshops

Richard Tucker Jarrod Bowen's Hull City future in doubt as Crystal Palace launch late £16m raid - Hull Live ⁦@lachlan22⁩ https://t.co/rko8oYETBY 15 hours ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Live #Hull City transfer news: Jarrod Bowen to Crystal Palace link, Kamil Grosicki's West Brom deal - HullLive… https://t.co/CojD3sZNfx 15 hours ago

shieldsgazette

Shields Gazette Blow with reports #Palace have agreed a fee with Hull City for Bowen - latest on our live #NUFC blog https://t.co/D46HLQei5O 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.