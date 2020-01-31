Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Jurgen Klopp outlines where Liverpool FC need to improve

Jurgen Klopp outlines where Liverpool FC need to improve

The Sport Review Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool FC need to avoid “ridiculous mistakes” despite Wednesday night’s 2-0 victory at West Ham United. The Reds eased to a comfortable win against the Hammers to move 19 points clear of defending champions Manchester City at the top of the Premier League with 14 games left to pay. Mohamed Salah broke […]

The post Jurgen Klopp outlines where Liverpool FC need to improve appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay

Klopp defends fielding weakened team for Shrewsbury replay 01:20

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp stands by his decision to field a weakened team in the FA Cup replay against Shrewsbury. He says he needs to respect the pre-agreed mid-season break.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Rush: Klopp is a leader like Paisley [Video]Rush: Klopp is a leader like Paisley

Liverpool great Ian Rush believes Jurgen Klopp shares the same leadership skills with legendary manager Bob Paisley.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 00:47Published

Klopp: We could have been better [Video]Klopp: We could have been better

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool were deserved winners against West Ham, but states that they could have played better in the 2-0 victory at the London Stadium.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 03:39Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Jurgen Klopp updates Liverpool FC fans on Sadio Mane injury

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool FC are waiting to assess the extent of Sadio Mane’s injury after he picked up a suspected hamstring problem in the 2-1...
The Sport Review Also reported by •talkSPORTDaily StarBBC SportSoccerNews.com

Liverpool tipped to sign Wilfried Zaha due to Jurgen Klopp transfer 'interest'

Liverpool tipped to sign Wilfried Zaha due to Jurgen Klopp transfer 'interest'Liverpool's front three is notoriously difficult to break into but Jurgen Klopp has been tipped to consider signing Crystal Palace star Wilfried Zaha
Daily Star Also reported by •BBC SportFootball FanCastThe Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.