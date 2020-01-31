John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56 The versatile driver died after a battle with colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. NASCAR President Steve Phelps, via statement John was a part of the Andretti family, one of pro racing's most accomplished groups. He is famous for...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — John Andretti, a member of one of auto racing’s most famous families and the first driver to attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR’s... Seattle Times Also reported by •FOX Sports •USATODAY.com •Reuters •Autosport
NASCAR and IndyCar racer John Andretti has sadly died after his battle with colon cancer. He was 56-years-old. News of John‘s death was announced on Thursday... Just Jared Also reported by •Denver Post •USATODAY.com •Reuters
Tweets about this
One News Page NASCAR Race Hub shines a light on the amazing career of the late John Andretti: https://t.co/2k8ZibhOIx 3 hours ago