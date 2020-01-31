Global  

NASCAR Race Hub shines a light on the amazing career of the late John Andretti

FOX Sports Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
NASCAR Race Hub shines a light on the amazing career of the late John AndrettiNASCAR RaceHub remembers former NASCAR and Indy Car driver John Andretti. Andretti was the first driver ever to race in the Indy 500 and the NASCAR Cup race that same day.
News video: John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56

John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56 01:10

 John Andretti, IndyCar and NASCAR Racer, Dead at 56 The versatile driver died after a battle with colon cancer, which he was diagnosed with in 2017. NASCAR President Steve Phelps, via statement John was a part of the Andretti family, one of pro racing's most accomplished groups. He is famous for...

