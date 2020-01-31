Global  

Slimani, Bowen, Benteke, Chester - Aston Villa's state of play on transfer deadline day

Tamworth Herald Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Aston Villa transfer news | So far it's been four in for Dean Smith but he's desperate to sign another striker before tonight's 11pm deadline - here's a rundown of Aston Villa's state of play on transfer deadline day.
