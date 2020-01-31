Global  

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Bruno Fernandes will play in Man United v Wolves

The Sport Review Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Bruno Fernandes is “fit and ready to play” ahead of Manchester United’s clash against Wolves at Old Trafford on Saturday. The Red Devils are set to complete a deal to sign Fernandes after Manchester United confirmed they had agreed a deal with Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday. The Portugal international will be […]

The post Ole Gunnar Solskjaer replies when asked if Bruno Fernandes will play in Man United v Wolves appeared first on The Sport Review.
