Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > “The way he brings people into a game is sensational”- Danny Mills advises Tottenham to sign Chelsea ace

“The way he brings people into a game is sensational”- Danny Mills advises Tottenham to sign Chelsea ace

CaughtOffside Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AidenCollins11

Aiden Collins @MrJasonHolden @wiregooner @SkySportsBoxing @jakepaul @KSIOlajidebt Cos they’re more entertaining + it brings in new people into the sport 4 minutes ago

iamnikkiaa

👑✨ RT @keepingupwittyi: But honestly those are the people you have to pray for. Pray God brings peace into their lives & remove all the jealou… 7 minutes ago

BERector

Bruce Rector, MD RT @haroldpollack: The right response tonight among people of goodwill across the political spectrum is to channel our fury into effective… 52 minutes ago

SpursNewsApp

Spurs News “The way he brings people into a game is sensational”- Danny Mills advises Tottenham to sign Chelsea ace: https://t.co/7eXmUIquLT 1 hour ago

ObaJaiyeoba

OBAJaiyeoba Do you feel worthless? A few moments before the throne of your loving King will evaporate any sense of insignifican… https://t.co/nwrTHXLKgO 2 hours ago

melissaaa_arrah

Melly I’ve learned that the military brings people into and out of your life. But I’m lucky to still be able to have some… https://t.co/0TlygGCXPE 2 hours ago

TransfersAddict

Transfers Addict "The way he brings people into a game is sensational"- Danny Mills advises Tottenham to sign Chelsea ace | CaughtOf… https://t.co/2q0gH84vZj 2 hours ago

judy_gresham

Judy Gresham RT @NSWCCL: The Bill 'will enshrine prejudice and discrimination into law.’ This article brings to light the very real challenges the Relig… 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.