Why B'desh looks more of a magnet for workers

If indeed India has a Bangladeshi problem, it’s resolving itself rapidly without costly government intervention



Recent related videos from verified sources Pet chihuahua rescued after getting paw stuck in bathroom sink A pet chihuahua was rescued after getting stuck in her owner's bathroom sink. Kim Gyeongmin was giving his beloved dog her weekly bath at their apartment in Bangkok, central Thailand on January.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:36Published 9 hours ago Wuhan virus impacting cruise ships, airlines, car manufacturers BEIJING — As the Wuhan virus continues to spread at an alarming rate, it is starting to impact cruise ships, airlines and other international companies. Two cruise ships traveling in Asia have.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:12Published 19 hours ago You Might Like

Tweets about this