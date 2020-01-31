Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Stoke City transfer news live: James Chester heads towards Stoke move on deadline day

Stoke City transfer news live: James Chester heads towards Stoke move on deadline day

The Sentinel Stoke Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Stoke City transfer news live: James Chester heads towards Stoke move on deadline dayStoke City transfer news - Stoke City hope to complete two deals today for a defender and a midfielder.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan 01:22

 Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Medical marijuana industry to bring jobs, money [Video]Medical marijuana industry to bring jobs, money

The state of Missouri awarded nearly 350 operating licenses for the medical marijuana industry. Now there are thousands of jobs to fill.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 02:51Published

Chiefs fans preserve Super Bowl memorabilia [Video]Chiefs fans preserve Super Bowl memorabilia

Chiefs fans are preserving memorabilia to commemorate the team's Super Bowl victory.

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Stoke City transfer news LIVE! Deadline day Q&A as James Chester set to seal move and midfielder on horizon

Stoke City transfer news LIVE! Deadline day Q&A as James Chester set to seal move and midfielder on horizonStoke City transfer news - Stoke City hope to complete two deals today for a defender and a midfielder
The Sentinel Stoke

Stoke City transfer news live - Deadline day reaction as Tottenham and Aston Villa duo sign

Stoke City transfer news live - Potters completed two deals on deadline day, but also suffered a heavy defeat to Derby County
The Sentinel Stoke

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.