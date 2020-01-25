Global  

Chelsea's transfer deadline day plans explained as Frank Lampard eyes striker signing

Daily Star Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Chelsea's transfer deadline day plans explained as Frank Lampard eyes striker signingChelsea are going into deadline day this January transfer window without strengthening their side - despite Frank Lampard making strong claims to the board that a new striker was wanted
News video: Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan

Transfer deadline day: Manchester United sign Odion Ighalo on loan 01:22

 Manchester United have signed Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo on a season long loan deal, while West Ham have snapped up Jarrod Bowen and Arsenal have picked up defender Cedric Soares on transfer deadline day.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game. [Video]Frank Lampard: It was a pretty even game.

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was happy with a point after a 2-2 draw at Leicester in the Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:18Published

Shot-shy Chelsea frustrates Lampard [Video]Shot-shy Chelsea frustrates Lampard

Frank Lampard was disappointed with Chelsea's struggles in front of goal following their 2-1 FA Cup win at Hull City.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:14Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Everton's transfer deadline day plans with Matias Vecino deal unlikely

Everton's transfer deadline day plans with Matias Vecino deal unlikelyEverton haven't yet made a major signing during the January transfer window with Adrien Rabiot, Allan and Matias Vecino all linked with moves to Goodison Park
Daily Star

Chelsea transfer news: Olivier Giroud to stay put as Frank Lampard bemoans lack of signings

The Blues boss hailed the France striker's 'impeccable' conduct during a turbulent January window
Independent

