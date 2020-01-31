Global  

Rohit Sharma signed certificates for CAB blood donors

Rohit Sharma signed certificates for CAB blood donors

Mid-Day Friday, 31 January 2020
*Kolkata:* Indian limited overs vice-captain Rohit Sharma's signature will feature in the certificates to be given away to the blood donors at the Cricket Association of Bengal's 90th Foundation Day here on Sunday.

Dedicated to the memory of Sir Frank Worrell, the blood donation camp is being organised for the 40th year in...
