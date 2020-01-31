The Gunners News Why Arsenal turned down move for Chelsea target Dries Mertens https://t.co/31ijPalrCi https://t.co/qCFCYhrmXu 9 minutes ago Chelsea FC News Why Arsenal turned down move for Chelsea target Dries Mertens https://t.co/lmb8KfoR7I 12 minutes ago TEAMtalk Seems like Mikel Arteta did not fancy Dries Mertens... https://t.co/hRcyIRXIyv 21 minutes ago Christophat Wicked If Barca are prepared to spend 85mill on Richardson and been turned down, then they will move for another player if… https://t.co/t0xkiklogj 2 days ago The Final Whistle Manchester United are continuing discussions with Bruno Fernandes over a big-money move, Liverpool have been turned… https://t.co/40d1TtTdvk 6 days ago