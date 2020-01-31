Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Why Arsenal turned down move for Chelsea target Dries Mertens

Why Arsenal turned down move for Chelsea target Dries Mertens

Team Talk Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Arsenal reportedly turned down the chance to sign Dries Mertens earlier in January transfer window.

The post Why Arsenal turned down move for Chelsea target Dries Mertens appeared first on teamtalk.com.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Chelsea face Dries Mertens transfer blow as Inter Milan launch lucrative offer

Chelsea face Dries Mertens transfer blow as Inter Milan launch lucrative offerInter Milan are eyeing Dries Mertens and have offered the Napoli striker a two-year contract in an attempt to blow Chelsea out of the water
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTFootball.london

Arsenal snubbed chance to sign Dries Mertens before Chelsea launched transfer bid

Arsenal snubbed chance to sign Dries Mertens before Chelsea launched transfer bidArsenal snubbed the chance to sign Chelsea transfer target Dries Mertens from Napoli
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GunnersNews2019

The Gunners News Why Arsenal turned down move for Chelsea target Dries Mertens https://t.co/31ijPalrCi https://t.co/qCFCYhrmXu 9 minutes ago

ChelseaNews2019

Chelsea FC News Why Arsenal turned down move for Chelsea target Dries Mertens https://t.co/lmb8KfoR7I 12 minutes ago

TEAMtalk

TEAMtalk Seems like Mikel Arteta did not fancy Dries Mertens... https://t.co/hRcyIRXIyv 21 minutes ago

GrownStudent

Christophat Wicked If Barca are prepared to spend 85mill on Richardson and been turned down, then they will move for another player if… https://t.co/t0xkiklogj 2 days ago

finalwhi

The Final Whistle Manchester United are continuing discussions with Bruno Fernandes over a big-money move, Liverpool have been turned… https://t.co/40d1TtTdvk 6 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.