Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 52 minutes ago )

Alisson Becker says Liverpool FC have to keep the pedal to the floor in their pursuit of a first Premier League title. The Brazil international was one of standout performers in Liverpool FC’s 2-0 victory over West Ham United at the London Stadium on Wednesday night. Mohamed Salah broke the deadlock from the penalty spot […]



The post Alisson sends message to Liverpool FC ahead of Southampton clash appeared first on The Sport Review. 👓 View full article

