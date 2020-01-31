Live Super Rugby updates: Brumbies v Reds



Recent related news from verified sources Sport24.co.za | Speight to make Reds bow against Brumbies Wallabies wing Henry Speight is set to make his Super Rugby debut for the Reds in their season opener against his former side, the Brumbies.

News24 2 days ago



No experience? No worries as Brumbies beat Rebels in Super Rugby trial The Brumbies lost 157 Test caps in the off-season, without making any major signings, but they didn't miss a beat in a Super Rugby trial against the Melbourne...

Sydney Morning Herald 1 week ago



