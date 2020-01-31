January transfer deadline day 2020 possible movers
Friday, 31 January 2020 () It is that time of the year again, transfer deadline day. Twice a year a frenzy of activity takes place on deadline day, as clubs attempt to strengthen their squads. A number of players have moved clubs in recent days, including Bruno Fernandes joining Manchester United. Sander Berge heading for Sheffield United and Danny Rose […]
The post January transfer deadline day 2020 possible movers appeared first on Soccer News.
Thursday was the 9th straight day with cloudy skies!! It looks like day #10 is on the way!! Friday will be another pretty quiet day, besides a few flurries or a patchy wintry mix. Highs will be in the low-30s. The chance of some light precipitation will increase Friday night into Saturday AM. This...
This Day in History: The Persian Gulf War Begins January 16, 1991 The UN midnight deadline for the Iraqi withdrawal from Kuwait expired, leading to the commencement of Operation Desert Storm. Beginning..