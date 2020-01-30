Global  

Lucas Torreira sends message to new Man United signing

The Sport Review Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Lucas Torreira says he “hopes” Bruno Fernandes has a positive experience at Manchester United. The Portugal international is set to join Manchester United this week after the 20-time English champions confirmed they had reached an agreement with Sporting Lisbon. Fernandes has been regularly linked with a move to Manchester United over the past year, with […]

