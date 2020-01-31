Sport24.co.za | Mladenovic, Babos reclaim Australian Open doubles title

Global  

Friday, 31 January 2020
Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos upset top seeds Hsieh Su-wei and Barbora Strycova to win their second Australian Open women's doubles title.
Serena Williams Breaks Losing Streak With Win In New Zealand

Serena Williams won her first title since the 2017 Australian Open with a 6-3 6-4 victory. According to the HuffPost, she beat Jessica Pegula at the Auckland Classic. Williams said she would donate all..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32


Recent related news from verified sources

Babos, Mladenovic win 2nd Australian Open doubles title

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Timea Babos and Kristina Mladenovic have combined to win their second Australian Open women’s doubles title in three years. The...
Seattle Times

Doubles final 'a dream come true' for Saville, Purcell

Best mates Luke Saville and Max Purcell are within touching distance of becoming the first all-Australian since champions Mark Woodforde and Todd Woodbridge to...
The Age

Sport24news

Mladenovic, Babos reclaim Australian Open doubles title. #AO2020.

