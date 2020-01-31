Racing Point to be rebranded as Aston Martin Formula 1 team in 2021

Racing Point is to become the Aston Martin Formula 1 team from 2021 as part of a new investment deal between the British car manufacturer and Lawrence Stroll

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Billionaire Stroll takes major stake in Aston Martin Aston Martin Canadian secures 16.7% stake in British car maker, sparking major revamp of firm's long-term plans; Racing Point F1 team to be rebranded as Aston...

Autocar 3 hours ago



Aston Martin: F1 billionaire owner leads rescue deal Racing Point F1 team co-owner Lawrence Stroll's consortium will inject emergency cash into the carmaker.

BBC News 2 hours ago Also reported by • FT.com



Tweets about this