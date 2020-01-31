Rumour Has It: Man Utd exit Willian Jose race after failing in King bid

Global  

SoccerNews.com Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Manchester United look set to continue scrambling for strikers throughout deadline day. While Bruno Fernandes has finally arrived, the Red Devils were reportedly less successful in a surprise bid to bring Bournemouth forward Joshua King back to Old Trafford. Now, with the countdown well and truly on, a Tottenham target appears to have been removed from United’s […]

