Audi to field unchanged factory DTM line-up in 2020 Friday, 31 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Audi has confirmed that it will field an unchanged factory line-up for a third successive DTM season in 2020 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this スプ RT @Motorsport: Audi will field an unchanged factory line-up in 2020 #DTM season https://t.co/be7WmCayLa 1 hour ago Linda Beau Lady 1 RT @autosport: Audi has announced an unchanged factory line-up for its 2020 DTM campaign https://t.co/P4gv08XkN2 4 hours ago Autosport Audi has announced an unchanged factory line-up for its 2020 DTM campaign https://t.co/P4gv08XkN2 5 hours ago Motorsport.com Audi will field an unchanged factory line-up in 2020 #DTM season https://t.co/be7WmCayLa 5 hours ago