Transfer news: Manchester United fail with late Josh King move as Salomon Rondon is linked as shock alternative

talkSPORT Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Manchester United have failed with late attempt to sign Bournemouth striker Josh King, and are now targeting a last-minute deadline day deal for former Newcastle striker Salomon Rondon. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is on the hunt for a striker as the January transfer window draws to a close, and had reportedly identified King as a top […]
