Eddie Howe gives Man Utd genuine hope over deadline-day Josh King transfer

Team Talk Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe says Josh King's future is out of his hands after Manchester United tabled an offer for the striker.

The post Eddie Howe gives Man Utd genuine hope over deadline-day Josh King transfer appeared first on teamtalk.com.
Deadline Day: Man United makes bid for striker Josh King

LONDON (AP) — Manchester United’s business in the January transfer window might not be finished. On the final day of the window on Friday, United is trying...
Seattle Times Also reported by •Daily Star

Transfer news: Eddie Howe confirms Manchester United’s interest in Josh King as Red Devils ‘consider second bid’ for Bournemouth forward

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has confirmed Manchester United’s interest in Josh King and has refused to rule out the striker moving to Old Trafford before...
talkSPORT


