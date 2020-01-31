Global  

Nike ZoomX Vaporfly: What are the shoes Eliud Kipchoge wore in 1.59 marathon and why are they controversial?

Friday, 31 January 2020
The Kenyan wore a bespoke version of the Nike Vaporfly trainers – called AlphaFly – a major innovation in the sport which has seen performances sharply improve
Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble [Video]Athletics body to tighten rules after Nike's Vaporfly helps records tumble

World Athletics is set to announce the findings of a review of technology in road and track shoes by the end of January, and it is expected to change its rules in light of tumbling times recorded by..

11 Runners Finish Dubai Marathon in Under 2 Hours and 7 Minutes, Sparking Controversy About Nike’s 'Vaporfly' Shoes [Video]11 Runners Finish Dubai Marathon in Under 2 Hours and 7 Minutes, Sparking Controversy About Nike’s 'Vaporfly' Shoes

Questions arise over whether Nike’s high performance running shoes are taking the athlete out of athletics. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Nike Vaporfly will not be banned but Eliud Kipchoge's shoe is

Nike's controversial Vaporfly range will not be banned but there will be tighter regulations around high-tech running shoes, World Athletics says.
Nike Vaporfly runners eye peak form at Dubai Marathon

Athletes wearing the controversial Nike Vaporfly shoes have backed themselves to set fast times at the Dubai Marathon this Friday as they make their case for...
