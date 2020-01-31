Global  

Cedric Soares: Arsenal sign Southampton defender on loan for remainder of the season

talkSPORT Friday, 31 January 2020 ()
Arsenal have signed Southampton defender Cedric Soares on loan, the Premier League club have announced. The Portugal full-back, a Euro 2016 winner with his country, has penned a deal with the Gunners until the end of the season. He’s our Cedric! ✅ Welcome to London. Welcome to Arsenal. 👋 @OficialCedric pic.twitter.com/U6SSYKDSJU — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January […]
Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels [Video]Arteta challenges Ozil to maintain performance levels

Mikel Arteta has challenged Mesut Ozil to keep hitting the hard-working heights of his industrious performance during Arsenal’s loss to Chelsea. Ozil was handed a standing ovation at the end of a..

Have Arsenal Players Demanded The Club SACK Unai Emery?! | W&L [Video]Have Arsenal Players Demanded The Club SACK Unai Emery?! | W&L

Things are getting worse for Arsenal and it appears the players have lost faith in their boss, is the end of Emery's Arsenal career approaching?!

Arsenal 'certain' to complete deadline day transfer for Cedric Soares

Arsenal 'certain' to complete deadline day transfer for Cedric SoaresArsenal’s move for Southampton full-back Cedric Soares is set to be completed before the window slams shut
Report states two reasons why Arsenal want Cedric Soares

Arsenal are hoping to complete the signing of Cedric Soares on loan from Premier League rivals Southampton on Thursday. The post Report states two reasons why...
